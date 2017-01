Erickson Retires as SDSU Swim Coach After 41 Years

It was Brad Erickson Day in Brookings on Sunday

by Mark Ovenden

Sunday was a day of mixed feelings for SDSU Swim Coach Brad Erickson. It was his final home meet after 41 years of coaching the Jackrabbits. He’s looking forward to the next chapter, but will miss his SDSU family. By the way, Sunday was proclaimed “Brad Erickson Day” by the Mayor of Brookings.