Escaped State Inmate Back In Custody

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A state prison inmate who was placed on escape status last week is back in custody.

Alvin Williams was apprehended in Sioux Falls earlier this morning. He left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization Jan. 10.

Williams has been returned to the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison.