George H.W. Bush In ICU, Wife Also Hospitalized

by Adel Toay

HOUSTON (AP) – George H.W. Bush’s spokesman says doctors are happy with how a procedure went to help clear the former president’s airway following his hospitalization for respiratory issues.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tells The Associated Press that doctors were monitoring the 92-year-old former president on Wednesday to see how his body responds. But he says he doesn’t think “there’s a whole lot of money to be gained betting against George Bush.”

McGrath says former first lady Barbara Bush decided to go to the same Houston hospital Wednesday morning. He says she hadn’t been feeling well for about two weeks and decided to “take it out of committee and have experts check it out.”

McGrath says the move was precautionary and “it’s nothing acute, just a gradual not feeling well.”

The Bushes recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.