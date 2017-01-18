March Held For Child Victim Before Foster Mother Sentenced In His Death

by Jill Johnson

Family members and friends wanted to make sure that justice was served for the 2-year-old child who was killed in January of last year as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

A group made signs that read ‘Justice for Miles’. They marched from Tower Park on North Main Avenue to the Minnehaha County Courthouse on North Dakota Avenue before the boy’s foster mother, Mary Beth Jennewein was sentenced for the death of Miles Stead on Wednesday afternoon.

The group said that they wanted to make it known that they believe Jennewein should be given the maximum sentence allowed, which was the punishment she received, 25 years in prison.

“Just to let them know that the world is watching. We want justice, not only for Miles but for all kids,” said Leo Baker of Granite Falls, Minn.

The group even sent a petition with 770 signatures to the Minnehaha County States Attorney, Judge Susan Sabers, who presided over the case, and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, asking for the most severe punishment.