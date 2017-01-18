Kane Loves Playing In Sioux Falls

Waselenchuk has to withdraw because of injury

by Mark Ovenden

The 39th Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament starts Thursday in Sioux Falls. The top players on the I-R-T will be in South Dakota to play in the longest running racquetball tournament in the country. But the top player, Kane Waselenchuk will be absent after withdrawing Tuesday because of injury. He’s disappointed because he, just like the rest of the players, love playing in this tournament because of the atmosphere Mark Griffin has created over the years.