Knecht Leading USF With Her Play

Cougars senior is NSIC Player of the Week for 3rd time

by Mark Ovenden

For the third time this season, University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball senior Sam Knecht was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference south division player of the week. Knecht nearly averaged a double-double while leading the Cougars to two wins on the road, earning her third weekly honor to go with her appointments on Nov. 28 and Dec. 12 earlier this season. Knecht joins Taylor Varsho as the only Cougar to earn a NSIC player of the week honor three times in a season.

A 6-foot-2 center from Platte, S.D., Knecht maintained her season-long average of a double-double with averages of 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this weekend. In a tight win over Bemidji State on Friday, Knecht posted her seventh double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and adding 10 rebounds. She added two more blocks and an assist as the Cougars topped Bemidji State, 55-47, for their fifth consecutive win over the Beavers.

The following evening, Knecht was at her best, turning in a season-best 27 points on efficient 12-of-17 shooting to lead Sioux Falls past Minnesota Crookston on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, Knecht halted any chances of a Minnesota Crookston comeback with six straight points to open the quarter, and she finished with 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the final frame. On top of the 11th 20-point game in her career, Knecht added eight rebounds and blocked three shots to round out her weekend.

Earlier this season, Knecht was became the 18th member in USF Women’s Basketball history to score 1,000 points in her career and she currently sits at 1,124 points, which ranks 17th in USF history. Knecht’s seven double-doubles this season are the second most in the NSIC this year and her nine double-digit rebound games are tied for the most in the league during 2016-17.

Led by Knecht this season, USF Women’s Basketball is tied for the lead in the NSIC south division with a 10-2 record in conference play, and the Cougars are 14-2 overall this season.