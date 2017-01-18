Names Released In Fatal Semi-Trailer Crash Sunday Morning

by Sarah Blakely

A Storm Lake, Iowa man has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Jason Sammons, 43, was driving a 2017 International truck tractor northbound on Interstate 229 nearing the Minnesota Avenue bridge when the truck tractor went off the roadway, hitting the guard rail. The vehicle fell onto Minnesota Avenue where the tractor hit the front of a southbound 2015 Chrysler 300.

Sammons was pronounced dead at the scene. Jasmine Webbs, 23, Sioux Falls, was driving the car. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. They were the only occupants involved in the crash.

Portions of Interstate 229 and Minnesota Avenue were closed to traffic for a time following the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus.

An approximate location on the crash can be found here: SIOUX FALLS CRASH.