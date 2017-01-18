Roasted Red Pepper Elk Burgers With Run 2 Gun
SIOUX FALLS – Our guest today has been able to combine a passion for physical fitness with all things outdoors and has spent time training athletes and hunters with the television show Run 2 Gun.
Jordan Miller joins us today with some tips for cooking with a protein that might be new to many of us.
Watch behind-the-scenes here: https://www.facebook.com/kdltnews/videos/10154267790453597/
Roasted Red Pepper Elk Burgers
1 lb ground elk
1/2 cup roasted red pepper hummus
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp Tabasco sauce
Salt and pepper
Mix all together – brown in pan at med-high and then finish in oven at 375 for 15 minutes
(Makes four burgers)
Smoked Chipotle Mayo
5 TB mayo
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 chipotle pepper or 2 (if you want spicier)
Salt to taste
Using a blender or food processor blend all ingredients together