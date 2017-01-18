Roasted Red Pepper Elk Burgers With Run 2 Gun

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Our guest today has been able to combine a passion for physical fitness with all things outdoors and has spent time training athletes and hunters with the television show Run 2 Gun.

Jordan Miller joins us today with some tips for cooking with a protein that might be new to many of us.

Watch behind-the-scenes here: https://www.facebook.com/kdltnews/videos/10154267790453597/

Roasted Red Pepper Elk Burgers

1 lb ground elk

1/2 cup roasted red pepper hummus

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

Salt and pepper

Mix all together – brown in pan at med-high and then finish in oven at 375 for 15 minutes

(Makes four burgers)

Smoked Chipotle Mayo

5 TB mayo

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 chipotle pepper or 2 (if you want spicier)

Salt to taste

Using a blender or food processor blend all ingredients together