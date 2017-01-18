Sanford Health Offers “Food Is Good Medicine” Cooking Classes

by Sarah Blakely

Food is such a big part of our lives. It’s essential to eat healthy, balanced meals because it gives fuel to our bodies, but it’s not always easy to come up with those meal ideas and make sure you aren’t missing any key nutrients. Thankfully, Sanford Health is here to help with a few cooking classes!

Executive Chef John Gilbertson says he’ll help host a series of four cooking classes under the theme, “Food is good medicine.” He says he wants people to know that preparing healthy meals doesn’t have to be a chore, but can be easy and enjoyable. Gilbertson says he often gets questions from people about how to create nutritious meals that don’t take much time to prepare, and he’ll be teaching others how through Sanford Health’s cooking classes.

You can register for Food is Good Medicine cooking classes for just $10. There will be four classes held throughout the year. More information can be found here.

Chef John Gilbertson shared an easy, nutritious salad recipe. He says it would even be a great meal-prep option to make at the beginning of the week and eat for a few days.

Sensible 500 Wheat and Kale Salad

6 oz blanched* wheat berries

3 oz diced green onion

3 oz diced tomato

3 oz cut/shredded carrots

3 oz diced green pepper

1 Tbs Great olive oil

1 Tbs basil pesto

1 cup chopped and blanched kale

Sautee onion in olive oil lightly for 1-2 minutes, mix with blanched wheat berries, Blend in blanched and chopped Kale and remaining ingredients. Great substitutes are sliced grapes, almonds, craisins, walnuts, etc.

*Blanching is a cooking process wherein the food substance, usually a vegetable or fruit, is scalded in boiling water, removed after a brief, timed interval, and finally plunged into iced water or placed under cold running water (shocking or refreshing) to halt the cooking process.