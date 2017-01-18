SD House Forms Committee To Investigate Representative For Sexual Contact With Intern

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House will investigate a Republican representative for sexual contact with an intern.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to form a special committee on discipline and expulsion to investigate Rep. Matthew Wollmann.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says Wollmann told him he had consensual sexual contact with an intern in 2015 and 2016.

Wollmann told The Associated Press he doesn’t challenge Qualm’s statement. The 26-year-old Wollmann, of Madison, was first elected in 2014.

The committee will determine whether there was inappropriate conduct and what penalties should be imposed.

A legislative committee last week voted down a rules change that would have explicitly barred legislators from sexual contact with interns and pages.