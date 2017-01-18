Senate Panel Passes Bill To Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has approved a bill that would require people who prescribe or dispense controlled substances to register with South Dakota’s prescription drug monitoring program.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to pass the bill, which also would require pharmacists to report daily, rather than weekly, to the program about prescriptions dispensed for controlled substances.

Republican Sen. Jim White, who sponsored the measure, says the goal is to get providers that prescribe opioids to become members of the program.

A second bill sent to the chamber’s floor would require the Board of Pharmacy to report annually to lawmakers the number of opioid prescriptions in South Dakota from the past three years.

The proposals came from a legislative study committee that examined opioid and methamphetamine abuse.