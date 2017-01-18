SF Woman Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For The Death Of 2-Year-Old Foster Child

by Jill Johnson

A Sioux Falls woman accused of killing her 2-year-old foster child in January of last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Mary Beth Jennewein pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of an infant. Jennewein was originally charged with 2nd degree murder and alternate counts of manslaughter in the death of Miles Stead.

On the evening of Jan. 4, 2016, Jennewein called 911 after the child was gasping for air and went limp. Medical professionals say the child suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of abuse. Miles had no brain activity and was taken off life support two days later. It wasn’t until months later that Jennewein admitted that the child had been crying, arching his back, and trying to lunge out of her arms. Out of frustration, she admitted that let go of the child and he fell out of her arms, hitting his head on the wall.

The boy’s aunt, Susan Becker, spoke at Jennewein’s sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“She got 25 years. That’s a quarter of anybody’s life, Mile’s got 26 months of that,” said Becker.

While she says 25 years isn’t enough, Becker is relieved that the process is over, and that Jennewein showed remorse in court. Jennewein apologized for the pain that she caused the family. She said she can’t change what happened, but takes responsibility. Looking at the family, her last words in court were, “I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry.”

After handing down the maximum sentenced allowed, Judge Susan Sabers said she had a problem with the fact that Jennewein lied about what happened. If she had not misled emergency responders, Sabers said the outcome may have been different.