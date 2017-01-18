Tea Woman Returns Home After Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last week we spoke with a Tea woman who was on her way to a cruise in Florida when she found herself in the middle of the Fort Lauderdale shooting. She got back from her vacation on Sunday night.

“I’m very happy to be home in South Dakota amongst family and friends, caring clients, and I feel safe here,” says Sheila Amrhien, a witness at the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

It was Sheila Amrhien’s decision to use the bathroom that possibly saved her life that Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

“You know something watching over me put me in the right place at the right time. The possibility is he would have either been right behind me or rubbing elbows with me on the way out,” says Amrhien.

Sheila is now back home and working again but returning to the same airport where five people were shot dead didn’t come easy.

“I did have to enter the area where the incident had happened to claim my baggage and that was a little surreal. Umm going through a little bit of the emotions again it just really made me aware of my surroundings, really looking at people,” says Amrhien.

She said the atmosphere in the airport was normal and increased security helped calm her nerves.

“There was two sheriff deputies standing there with very, very large guns and I did go up to them and say thank you for being here,” says Amrhien.

Although the incident is something she can’t forget she says this won’t stop her from traveling again.

“I do have another vacation planned in March with my children and I do, I have to fly to Fort Lauderdale again. I’ll just make sure I’m aware of my surroundings and that’s the best we can do,” says Amrhien.

The man charged in the shooting has been denied bail. A federal judge determined that Esteban Santiago is a flight risk. The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring six others. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty. Santiago has not entered a plea.