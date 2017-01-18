Tuesday’s Hoops Recap

TV wins thriller, Brandon Valley sweeps and Vermillion boys stay perfect

by Mark Ovenden

The 3rd-ranked Lennox Orioles went into Tr-Valley Tuesday night with a 10-0 record. They left with their first loss, 52-51 on a buzzer beat by the Mustangs’ Mia Miller. Taylor Will led the Mustangs with 20 points.

In Brandon, the Lynx swept Huron 69-24 in the girls game to improve to 9-2 (ranked #2) and 62-52 in the boys game despite Clay Korkow’s 23 points for the 5th-ranked Tigers. Brandon Valley is ranked 4th in the “AA” poll this week.

And in Elk Point, the #4-A Vermillion’s boys remained perfect with a 52-41 win over the Huskies. AJ Plitzuweit with 22 and Cooper Williams with 20 had another big night.