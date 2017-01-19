2 Teenagers Charged In Rapid City Gas Station Clerk Stabbing

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Two teenagers arrested in the stabbing of a Rapid City gas station clerk have been charged with murder and robbery.

The Pennington County State Attorney’s Office says 17-year-old Carlos Quevedo, of Rapid City, was charged as an adult Thursday with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Nineteen-year-old Cody Grady, of Rapid City, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Police say they went into a Loaf N’ Jug in Rapid City early Wednesday and attempted to steal beer when 45-year-old clerk Kasie Lord followed them outside where she was stabbed several times.

Lord died at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the defendants had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.