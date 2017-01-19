2 Victims Hospitalized After Early Morning Stabbing

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Police are investigating after two people were stabbed on the north east side of Sioux Falls early this morning.

Not a lot of information is being released today, but police did say the two victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened near North Main Avenue and Russell Street. Neighbors say sounds of fighting woke them up shortly after 5 am.

“I didn’t really think anything of it until I looked out the front window and saw a whole line-up of cops and I was like okay, what’s going on.” said Shakira Clark a resident in the area

While the neighbors say cops do visit their neighborhood frequently, it was still unnerving to see two people taken away by ambulance.

