Caille Branch Library Grand Reopening And Ribbon Cutting

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS -While the Caille Branch Library has been open to customers the past several weeks, the formal reopening will be cause for celebration after a five-month closure for renovation.\

The public ribbon cutting ceremony is on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. This event will provide many Sioux Falls residents their first look at the completed $1.2 million project. The new, more open environment features a new area for teens, small-group study rooms, and interactive elements in the children’s area that promote learning.

Caille Branch Library hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.