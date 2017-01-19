Career Corner: Setting Workplace Resolutions

by Sarah Blakely

The New Year is all about setting goals, but sometimes in the midst of our fitness goals, volunteering goals, and others, we tend to forget about setting goals for the place in which we spend the most time– the workplace.

Russ Hovendick, president of Client Staffing Solutions, Inc., says he first and foremost recommends everyone review their résumé whether they’re making a job change or not. He says it’s good notate some of the things they accomplished int he past year, update your references, and freshen up the information. He says the next step is to create a “wish list” of sorts of what you’re looking for in the next big thing. Hovendick says to think about the company culture you’d like to work in, what would the position be like, what sort of responsibilities you want to have, and what kinds of challenges you want to see.

Hovendick says education is a good thing to continue, but education in the short term sense can be things like seminars. He recommends sitting down with your employer to find seminars or short term classes you can take that will help advance your career, and even to get advice about what helped your employer in their career. Hovendick is also a big advocate of having a mentor, whether it’s someone in charge or someone who just knows the business. However, he does say to look for someone who is respected and is a stand-out leader.

For more help from Russ and his team, visit the Client Staffing Solutions, Inc. website.