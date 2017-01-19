Creative Crafting For Winter Afternoons With Hood Magazine

by Adel Toay

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS – Winter weather can have kids looking for fun things to do during afternoons indoors. Steff from Hood Magazine joins us today with an activity to keep kids busy.

Related Post

Dollar Loan Center Buildings For Sale
Wild To Play In Sioux Falls?
March Held For Child Victim Before Foster Mother S...
Last Sioux Falls K-Mart Closing, Sears Closing 150...

You Might Also Like