Crofton’s Losing A National Finalist

Aaron Losing a finalist for national award

by Mark Ovenden

Crofton, NE girls basketball coach Aaron Losing knows something about winning. His Warriors have won 5 straight state titles and 8 championships overall during his time as head coach. His career record is now 322 wins and only 44 losses. Losing is a finalist for National H.S. Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.