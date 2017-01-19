Girl Scouts Announce New S’mores Cookie

by Ahtra Elnashar

Girl Scout cookie season is just around the corner. To celebrate 100 years of selling cookies, the Girl Scouts announced a new cookie option this year: the S’mores cookie. The cookie is a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Local Girl Scouts will start selling cookies from February 3 to March 5. Melissa Toft from Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons said Girl Scouts across South Dakota will be setting up stands, going door-to-door and even selling their cookies online. There is a Cookie Finder mobile app for IOS and Android phones that allow people to find the nearest place to buy cookies.

By selling cookies, the girls learn valuable skills such as money management and goal-setting, according to Toft. The Girl Scouts can attend “Cookie University” where they learn business skills and can earn their degree in “Cookie Awesomeness.”

For more information about the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and buying cookies, click here.