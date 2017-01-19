GM Stresses Employee Safety After Clerk Stabbing

"The best fight is one that you never got into”

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Early this morning a Rapid City woman was “brutally stabbed and left to die” while working at a convenience store.

Police say the two suspects, who are now in custody, were trying to walk out of a Loaf ‘N Jug with stolen beer.

The clerk followed the pair outside and was killed.

One local general manager says it’s always scary to hear about events like this.

“That’s one of your worst nightmares to have something horrible like that happen,” says General Manager at Co-op Natural Foods Patrick Sayler.

Sayler says he hopes none of his employees have to experience a threatening situation like the 45-year-old Kasie Lord experienced in Rapid City.

“Robberies are something that you can never really be prepared for.”

But he admits it’s a reality he has to face.

Sayler says if something does happen, instead of trying to stop the thieves, he tells his employees to surrender.

“There’s really no need to intervene in those situations,” says Sayler. “If someone’s threatening, you give them what you want.”

The GM says that’s what’s insurance, “insurance can recover anything but a human life,” and video cameras are for.

“Resolution is only getting better and the ability to capture longer periods of time, zoom in, get away from the grainy footage you used to see all helps.”

While his store is fortunate enough to stay clear of robberies, Sayler says Co-op Natural Foods has experienced tragedy.

“When we were at our old location, we did have an arson burn our whole location down,” says Sayler. “But that was when the store was empty, it was in the middle of the night, so we were very fortunate that no one was injured.”

Because of this 2014 fire, and because of the recent Rapid City death, Sayler says he understands employee safety is more important than any lost goods.

“The best fight is one that you never got into.”

Rapid City Police tracked down and arrested the two suspects.

Nineteen-year-old Cody Grady of Rapid City is charged with murder and second degree robbery.

A 17-year-old boy is expected to be charged tomorrow.