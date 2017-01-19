Identity Theft Causing Concern For Tax Season

Authorities See Increase In Scams, Fraud During This Time Of Year

by Jack Eble

For tax experts, the primary concern of the 2017 season is identity theft.

Timothy Ness, Owner of Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service in Sioux Falls, said being an early bird can protect your finances.

“The IRS is encouraging people to come in early so they can get those social security numbers through their system so nobody else files a return on their behalf,” said Ness.

This year, returns are going to be delayed for those who claim the Earned Income Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit.

People who file for these credits won’t get their returns until at least the end of February if they file in January.

Ness said the reason is because the high amount of returns associated with these credits causes concerns.

“It’s a large area of abuse, especially by fraudulent return preparers and so the IRS is trying to crack down on identity theft and fraud in the system,” said Ness. .

Experts say the IRS will never call or email you demanding money.

They will only contact you through the mail.

They’ll also never ask you to pay with a debit or credit card.

Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police recommend using your “gut feeling” when it comes to curious contacts.

“We encourage you to contact the police department because the fraud investigations work with the IRS Criminal Investigators and they can look into that matter,” said Sgt. Creviston.

Fraud investigators see an increase in identity scams this time of year due to the amount of people looking for tax services.

Authorities recommend using trustworthy services when filing taxes.

The first day tax and bookkeeping services can electronically file your taxes is this Monday, January 23rd.

Tax Day is April 18th, 2017.