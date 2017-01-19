Midco Aquatic Center’s First Swim Meet Is This Friday

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announced the first swim meet at the Midco Aquatic Center, it will be held by the Sioux Falls Swim Team this Friday.

The Sioux Falls Swim Team January Classic swim meet will kick off Friday, January 20, and run through Sunday, January 22, 2017. Teams from across South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa will be in attendance. Over 400 swimmers will compete in more than 2,300 individual races.

“The Midco Aquatic Center will ultimately prove to be the destination of choice for any swim meet, and each event will have a big economic impact on our great city,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

Director of Parks and Recreation Don Kearney and Mayor Huether will give a brief presentation on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. to welcome the swimmers and their families to Sioux Falls and the Midco Aquatic Center. Mayor Huether will start the first race of the swim meet at 4:45 p.m. The swim meet will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event is open to the public, and admission to the swim meet is free.

“We are thrilled to be the host site of the January Classic and look forward to seeing a weekend of great competitive swimming,” says Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Open swim will be available at the facility during the swim meet and during normal operational hours in the Recreation and Warm Water Pools. The 50 Meter Pool’s shallow area will be available during normal operational hours for open swim and lap swimming. The diving boards will be unavailable this weekend to accommodate the swim meet. Swimming lessons will take place as scheduled on Saturday.