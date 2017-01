Molitor Says Twins Won’t Rebuild

Twins Caravan stops in Sioux Falls Tuesday night

by Mark Ovenden

The Twins were in the playoff hunt two years ago, so hopes were extremely high for the 2016 season. It was a disaster. But manager Paul Molitor still has a very young and talented team. He knows they must get off to a better start in 2017 and that the pitching in particular must show dramatic improvement.