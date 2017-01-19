Pipeline Protest Clash Causes Injuries, Arrests

by Adel Toay

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Six police officers suffered minor injuries and one protester was taken to a hospital after a clash between law enforcement and opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline in southern North Dakota.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says the clash occurred Wednesday night at a blockaded bridge near the protesters’ main encampment along the route of the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. Opponents worry the pipeline will harm the environment.

Authorities say the officers used less-than-lethal ammunition against protesters, including bean bag rounds and tear gas.

The officers suffered ankle, shoulder, wrist and hand injuries. The protester who was taken to a hospital suffered a face injury. Protesters reported other injuries on social media.

Twenty-one protesters were arrested, bringing total arrests since Aug. 10 to 624.

