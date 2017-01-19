Riggs Returns To Storm

Storm extend contract of Kurtiss Riggs

by Mark Ovenden

The Sioux Falls Storm is excited to announce a new three-year extension with Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs.

Riggs is entering his 15th season as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Storm. Under his leadership, the Storm has won ten championships, including consecutive titles from 2005-2008 and most recently, 2011-2016 seasons. With Coach Riggs at the helm, the Storm put together the longest winning streak of any professional sports team with 40 consecutive wins. During his tenure, Riggs has been named Coach of the Year four times, led the Storm in back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2006 & 2007 and has compiled a career record of 201-34.

Riggs began his indoor career as a player for the Sioux Falls Cobras in 2000 and continued playing for the Storm in 2001. He began his coaching duties in 2002 as the offensive coordinator before taking over in 2003 as the head coach.

“Riggs’ is the best in the game bar none. I’ve said from day one that the only team I ever have interest in owning and operating will be coached by Kurtiss Riggs,” said owner Todd Tryon. “He’s helped build a culture that wins on and off the field and he should be proud of his accomplishments.”

Riggs has six consecutive United Bowl wins, and his team carries immense expectations in the 2017 season. The Sioux Falls Storm carry a 62 home game win streak that will be tested when perennial power Arizona Rattlers, formerly of the AFL, come to town February 17th.