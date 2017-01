Sioux Falls Police Searching For Missing Teen

by Sarah Blakely

Sioux Falls Police are looking for your help in locating a missing juvenile.

Jade Johnson, 13, was last seen in the area of E. 11th St. and S. Sherman Ave wearing black pants, black jacket and blue boots. Jade is five feet tall, 90 pounds, and has burgundy hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding Jade, please contact police.