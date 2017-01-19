South Dakota Senate Panel Approves Vehicular Homicide Bill

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Senate panel has approved Attorney General Marty Jackley’s proposal to classify vehicular homicide as a crime of violence.

By a 6-1 vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to send the bill to the full Senate.

Jackley contends that vehicular homicide is a violent crime and should be classified as such. The maximum sentence for vehicular homicide is 15 years in prison. But because the crime is classified as non-violent, offenders have to serve only 30 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The bill would not change the maximum sentence, but would require offenders to serve more of their prison time.