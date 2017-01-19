Tech Tip Today: How To Stop Google From Sharing Your Information

by Adel Toay

Google provides fabulous services such as mail, Google +, Google Drive for free. but, as you know, noting in life is actually free. Google uses your information in these accounts for targeting personal ads to generate ad revenue for them.

Under Google’s terms of services they can even use your name and photo in commercial or other promotional context.

Some people feel like this exposes too much personal information and others don’t care.

But, if you don’t want your name or picture being used by google you can turn this feature off under settings other/shared endorsements. Scroll all the way down to the bottom and turn it off.

This gives you more control on how you want your personal information shared.

