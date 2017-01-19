UPDATE: 2 Victims Hospitalized After Early Morning Stabbing

A Sioux Falls Man Was Arrested After SWAT Was Responded Original Fight Location

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – This morning, at around 5:00 am, officers were dispatched to a location on N. Main Ave. for a stabbing.

There were 2 subjects at this location with stab wounds. The 2 victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation the original fight location was discovered. Officers responded to that location and contacted multiple subjects who were interviewed. One subject refused to exit the residence where the incident occurred. SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Unit was called to the scene in the 1400 block of East 8th Street. After a brief negotiation the subject exited the residence and was taken into custody.

At this time this incident is believed to be drug related and involves parties who are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing, but one subject was arrested for a warrant out of Oklahoma. The subject is David Patrick Brock a 40 year old, Sioux Falls resident.

Original Story:

SIOUX FALLS – Police are investigating after two people were stabbed on the north east side of Sioux Falls early this morning.

Not a lot of information is being released today, but police did say the two victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened near North Main Avenue and Russell Street. Neighbors say sounds of fighting woke them up shortly after 5 am.

“I didn’t really think anything of it until I looked out the front window and saw a whole line-up of cops and I was like okay, what’s going on.” said Shakira Clark a resident in the area

While the neighbors say cops do visit their neighborhood frequently, it was still unnerving to see two people taken away by ambulance.