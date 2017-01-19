Working With Da Vinci To Be Better Surgeons

by Blaise Keller

With three to four arms, small pincers and a high definition camera, this machine looks like something out of a science fiction movie. But it’s actually helping doctors save patients lives and Thursday afternoon, students at O’Gorman High School got a hands on experience, using this machine.

“The way you move it, it’s so smooth that it’s like easy to pick up stuff,” Even though O’Gorman High School senior Kaitlyn Crow, is working with da Vinci Xi it isn’t about painting instead, it’s about becoming a better surgeon.

“You kinda have to get your grip down, and you have to figure out how to, okay you pinch this, and then you move it this way,” Crow laughed, after spending some time at the surgeons console. While she plans on studying to become a nurse after high school… the idea of becoming a surgeon isn’t off the operating table yet.

“I thought it’d be a lot harder and that it’d be more of a challenge but like… with me being able to do it, I feel like it’d be easier for the doctors to do it.”

While Crow still has plenty of time to go before she’s doing surgeries those who are doing them daily say the machine has changed the way they operate.

“It has allowed me to push myself and surgeries that were unthinkable to be done,” explained Dr. Luis Rojas, a Gynecologic Oncologist at Avera, elaborating that most surgeries are now able to be done with minimal invasion to the patient.

With three to four hands, depending on what is needed, a high definition camera for better vision and tiny wrists coupled with pincers, or staplers, for better movement

Dr. Luis Rojas, a Gynecologic Oncologist at Avera, didn’t think the first Da Vinci model would ever look like this when he trained with it years ago.

“The hand, the instruments, the robotic arms, had to be screwed on into the control cars as opposed to now, it’s just a grasping mechanism. The camera was very bulky, very heavy,” Dr. Rojas explained comparing the early model to the scene in Ironman when the viewer sees a young Tony Stark with his father when the enterprise was in the beginning stages. Dr. Rojas said that even though the camera was bulky, the concept of having 3-D view was still there.

Now, 4 generations of da Vinci products later, the robotic system has not only changed how surgeons do their jobs but also what patients experience during and after the procedure. The average length of an incision from the machine is 8 millimeters and Dr. Luis Rojas, a Gynecologic Oncologist at Avera, further explained that patients have a lowered risked for bleeding, infections and injury. He also said that the recovery time for patients is significantly less; for example, the recovery time from a hysterectomy is cut from six weeks with open surgery down to one week. However, Dr. Rojas says that not all surgeries are possible with the machine, especially if the disease like cancer is too big or has spread and that recovery time is also dependent on the patient.

With the fourth generation of da Vinci products already making it easy for surgeons and patients, tomorrow’s surgeons are excited to see what else da Vinci can teach them.

“It’s interesting to see what might come about in the future and how this will further progress to see how surgeries in the few next years,” said O’Gorman High School senior Kaitlyn Crow.

Dr. Rojas says that at Avera, they even have a bed that “speaks” with the robotic system to move the patient accordingly and not disrupt the surgery and that the system costs somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million dollars.