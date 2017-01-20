2016 Saw An Increase In Drug-Related Crime

Sioux Falls Police is asking for the publics help to combat the illegal behavior

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Results from a 2016 crime analysis are alarming Sioux Falls Police.

So much so, they say it’s time for others to start helping them combat drug-related crime.

And this is why: the analysis shows the amount of meth seized in 2016 is 4x the amount seized in 2015.

“The price has never been lower and the availability has never been higher,” says Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns.

Cocaine and Heroin are also following suit, causing the number of total narcotics cases to increase from 2,409 in 2015 to 2,772 in 2016.

“Those trends are all in the same direction, they’re all troubling and there ones we need to combat,” says Chief Burns.

Chief Burns says all three of these drugs are dangerously addictive.

And if an addict does not get the help they need, they will either die or go to jail.



“A person caught up in the throes of a serious addiction is not a good employee, they are not a good father, a good spouse; I mean it affects every aspect of their life.“



This is why he’s asking for the community’s help.

“It can be beat, there is hope,” says Chief Burns. “But it takes an earnest effort with support from family to get the treatment they need.”

If people are able help addicts receive treatment, Chief Burns believes the number of calls the department receives will go down.

The analysis shows there was a 7 percent increase in calls for service in the last year.

“Challenges remain, but we’re well positioned here working with our partners to keep this city in a positive direction that we want it to go.”

The crime analysis did show a decrease in the number of aggravated assaults, burglaries, and larceny’s from 2015 to 2016.

The number of cases handled by the Sioux Falls area drug task force has increased by nearly 1,000 in the past four years.

A new police detective was assigned to that section to help with the increase in drug cases.