Arts Institute To Open On Cheyenne River Indian Reservation

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A nonprofit that has provided a variety of programs to youth on South Dakota’s Cheyenne River Indian Reservation is set to establish an arts institute in 2017 that will provide the community greater access to traditional Lakota arts, fine art, and graffiti and street art.

The institute is a project of the Cheyenne River Youth Project nonprofit. It will eventually offer more than 100 arts classes each year, a number of community-focused art events and a gallery featuring rotating exhibitions.

Julie Garreau is the nonprofit’s executive director. She says the organization wants to offer children “opportunities to grow (and) help them become well-rounded people.”

Research has shown that an arts education can help youth strengthen their critical thinking skills and perseverance. The organization estimates the institute will serve about 1,700 children.