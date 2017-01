Authorities Investigate Death After A Body Was Found

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – At approximately 12:12 p.m. on Friday, Minnehaha County Deputies were dispatched to the 9100 block of E. 41st St for a report of shots fired.

The Minnehaha County SWAT team was activated due to the nature of the call. In the course of investigation, a male was found deceased. Foul play is not suspected, and the investigation continues.