Coyotes Even A Bit Surprised By Success

by Mark Ovenden

The South Dakota women improved to 17-3, 6-1 with a convincing win over Fort Wayne Wednesday night in Vermillion. When you consider that USD has a brand new coach and lost all of their top players to graduation this success is truly remarkable. Even the players, who have bought in to the system, are a little surprised by how well they are doing thus far.