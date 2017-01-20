Force Beat Reno At Showdown

Skyforce roll past Bighorns in Canada

by Mark Ovenden

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (19-6) led nearly wire-to-wire in a 114-105 victory over the Reno Bighorns (9-16) on Thursday at the 2017 NBA Development League Showcase.

Patrick Miller of Sioux Falls netted a game-high 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting with four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes of action. Luis Montero added 34 minutes of relief for the Skyforce, pouring in 22 points, grabbing 10 boards, nabbing two steals and blocking two shots.

The Skyforce started out hot, hitting six of their first eight attempts from the field to take a 14-4 lead. Reno came back to cut the deficit within one possession twice in the first quarter, but Sioux Falls never relinquished its advantage. The Skyforce created extra possessions to keep their distance by forcing eight turnovers in the first period.

Leading 29-25 to start the second, Sioux Falls got to a double digit lead on a 12-2 run in the opening minutes of the quarter to maintain their distance the rest of the way. The Skyforce improved to 15-3 against the Western Conference this season with the win.

Top-ranked NBA D-League Prospect Briante Weber notched his fifth double-double of the year by scoring 14 points, grabbing a game-high 13 boards, dishing out six assists and getting two steals in 37 minutes of play. Sixth-ranked Prospect Keith Benson added 18 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Bighorns were paced by Pe’Shon Howard’s 28 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Seventh-ranked Prospect Lamar Patterson added 19 points, eight boards and four assists in 27 minutes. Kadeem Jack posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes of relief.

Reno wraps up their Showcase against the Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Sioux Falls meets Los Angeles as the two best teams in the Western Conference meet at the Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. ET on Facebook Live.