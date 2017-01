Lynx Boys, Warrior Girls Win Thrillers

Brandon Valley rallies past Lincoln, Washington girls edge Watertown

by Mark Ovenden

The Lincoln boys built a 48-32 in the 3rd quarter against #4 Brandon Valley Thursday night. But the Lynx went on a 29-5 run to end the game and win by a 61-53 score at the Patriots gym.

At the Washington gym, Kelsi Kearney scored 15 points and Taylor VanderVelde 12 as the Warriors edged Watertown in a tight battle 56-50. Mateya Walder led the Arrows with 13 points.