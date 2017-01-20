Mark Griffin welcomes top I-R-T players to Sioux Falls

39th Lewis Drug Racquetball Tournament in Sioux Falls

by Mark Ovenden

The top racquetball players in the world are in Sioux Falls for the 39th Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Tournament that runs through Sunday. Rocky Carson is the 2nd-ranked player in the world and the favorite to win back his title. Carson has been playing in Sioux Falls for the last 18 years and he says all of the players enjoy this stop which has become a Tier One event on the I-R-T. Mark Griffin is the big reason why this tournament has been so successful. And he loves bringing top talent every year to Sioux Falls.