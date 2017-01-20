Monster Jam Takes Over The Premier Center This Weekend

by Sarah Blakely

It’s billed as the biggest show on four wheels. Monster Jam takes over the Denny Sanford Premier Center this weekend. Catch a fleet of monster trucks rip around the arena in an energizing performance!

There will be three performance, Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, January 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A special Pit Party will take place at 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday where you can meet the drivers and take pictures. Tickets range from $17 to $37 and can be purchased at the Premier Center box offices or online here.

Watch the clips above to hear from the Monster Jam host Alikona Bradford and Northern Nightmare driver Cam McQueen!