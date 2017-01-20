Nearly 1 Million People Used The Bike Trail In 2016

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Trail user data collected in 2016 indicates that nearly 1 million people used the city’s bike trail system last year.

The Sioux Falls River Greenway offers pedestrians, cyclists, and other trail users nearly 30 miles of total recreational trail opportunities. In 2015, six trail traffic counters were installed in strategic locations throughout the city’s main trail loop. The information provided from these traffic counters helps Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation staff better understand the traffic volumes and usage patterns of the trail system, as well as plan for future improvements based on that data.

In 2016, trail counters registered more than 980,000 users on the trail system. The most popular section of trail was the Spencer Park section. Total counts at Spencer Park exceeded 216,000 users, with 130,000 of them being cyclists. On average, more than 10,000 cyclists frequent the core section of the trail system each month. Of all the users on the trail system, 64 percent are cyclists compared to 36 percent who are pedestrians.

The most popular day for cyclists on the trail system was Sunday, May 29, with counts exceeding 1,900 riders at Pasley Park. The highest single day of trail use for pedestrians was Monday, September 26, when trail counters recorded more than 1,200 pedestrians at Spencer Park.