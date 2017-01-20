Parole Absconders From Sioux Falls Arrested In Lyman County, SD

by Jill Johnson

Police say two parole absconders from Sioux Falls are now behind bars.

Police say 28-year-old Nathaniel Johnson and 29-year-old William Fralick left early Thursday morning, but were later arrested two hours west of Sioux Falls. They say deputies from Lyman County received a tip that the two were at a gas station in Reliance. Police believe they stole a running vehicle outside of a hotel in southwest Sioux Falls. It was found abandoned near Reliance.

Police think they could be responsible for other stolen cars and possibly some burglaries, as some items were found inside the vehicle.