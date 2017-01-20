Pharmacist Weighs In On Senate Bill Aimed To Curb Controlled Substance Abuse

by KDLT Staff

A South Dakota Senate Committee passed a bill Wednesday in an effort to help curb controlled substance abuse. Under the bill, that effort would fall on the shoulders of doctors and pharmacies. But as KDLT’s Jill Johnson explains, many of them are already doing their part.

“Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, OxyContin, to a lesser extent Tramadal.”

Pharmacist Dan Peterson says some people will go to great lengths to get their hands on prescription drugs. Peterson says just recently a woman called into a Sioux Falls pharmacy acting as a nurse. He says she got away with the drugs the first time, but the pharmacist didn’t let it happen twice.

Peterson said, “Calling in a prescription for the same product, for the same quantity, on two days that are right next to each other is definitely a red flag.”

If doctors or pharmacists suspect something may be off, they have the ability to look up the patients history in the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which was established in 2010.

Peterson said, “It’s definitely becoming more and more of an issue.”

While Peterson believes most doctors and pharmacists already take part in the program, a new bill passed by the Senate Committee would make it a requirement for those who prescribe or dispense controlled substances. The bill would also require pharmacists to report those instances daily, rather than weekly. Peterson says he already reports them every day.

“Any time we can help someone avoid potential misuse or abuse of medication, it is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Peterson. “Just to have that in the letter of the law would be beneficial.”

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously to pass the bill.