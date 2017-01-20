Renner Man Shoots Himself In Abdomen In Overnight Standoff In Sioux Falls

by Jill Johnson

An overnight standoff ended after a Renner man shot himself outside a home in southeast Sioux Falls.

Police say 58-year-old Roger Stansell pulled into the driveway of his ex-girlfriends home near South Bahnson Avenue and East Dawley Court at around 9 p.m. The 57-year-old woman called police, concerned that he might be stalking her.

Police say they saw that Stansell had a gun inside the vehicle. At that time, they called in emergency response teams and put a perimeter around the home. Officers were able to get the woman out of the back of the home safely.

At around 2:45 a.m., authorities heard a shot. Police say Stansell had shot himself with a .357 caliber revolver and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is facing misdemeanor stalking charges.