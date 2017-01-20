Scoreboard Thursday, January 19th
NHL
Wild 4, Arizona 3
NBA D-League
Showcase in Ontario
Skyforce 114, Rebo 105 *Miller 29 pts.
Girls Gymnastics
Madison 136.5
Huron 128.05
*Jenni Giles (M) 36.15
Yankton 135.55
Chamberlain 120.65
Vermillion 118.50
*Payton Steffenson (Y) 35.55
WRESTLING
Mitchell 38, Huron 33
Flandreau Quadrangular
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 15
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 72, Marion-Freeman 9
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56, Flandreau 18
Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 57, Marion-Freeman 18
Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 38, Flandreau 16
Flandreau 42, Marion-Freeman 30
Lennox Triangular
Lennox 72, Tea Area 12
Vermillion 74, Tea Area 6
Vermillion 46, Lennox 32
Mobridge-Pollock Quadrangular
Faulkton Area 39, Sully Buttes 24
Linton-HMB, N.D. 60, Sully Buttes 14
Linton-HMB, N.D. 60, Faulkton Area 14
Mobridge-Pollock 36, Faulkton Area 12
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Sully Buttes 0
Mobridge-Pollock 53, Linton-HMB, N.D. 24
Webster Quadrangular
Redfield-Doland 41, Webster 24
Redfield-Doland 69, Deuel 6
Redfield-Doland 74, Sioux Valley 9
Sioux Valley 48, Deuel 15
Webster 45, Sioux Valley 18
Webster 54, Deuel 12