Scoreboard Thursday, January 19th

by Mark Ovenden

NHL

Wild 4, Arizona 3

NBA D-League
Showcase in Ontario

Skyforce 114, Rebo 105 *Miller 29 pts.

Girls Gymnastics

Madison       136.5
Huron           128.05

*Jenni Giles (M) 36.15

Yankton            135.55
Chamberlain   120.65
Vermillion       118.50

*Payton Steffenson (Y) 35.55

WRESTLING
Mitchell 38, Huron 33

Flandreau Quadrangular
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 15

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 72, Marion-Freeman 9

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 56, Flandreau 18

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 57, Marion-Freeman 18

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 38, Flandreau 16

Flandreau 42, Marion-Freeman 30

Lennox Triangular
Lennox 72, Tea Area 12

Vermillion 74, Tea Area 6

Vermillion 46, Lennox 32

Mobridge-Pollock Quadrangular
Faulkton Area 39, Sully Buttes 24

Linton-HMB, N.D. 60, Sully Buttes 14

Linton-HMB, N.D. 60, Faulkton Area 14

Mobridge-Pollock 36, Faulkton Area 12

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Sully Buttes 0

Mobridge-Pollock 53, Linton-HMB, N.D. 24

Webster Quadrangular
Redfield-Doland 41, Webster 24

Redfield-Doland 69, Deuel 6

Redfield-Doland 74, Sioux Valley 9

Sioux Valley 48, Deuel 15

Webster 45, Sioux Valley 18

Webster 54, Deuel 12

