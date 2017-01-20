Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Overnight Standoff

by KDLT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls man was arrested following an overnight standoff.

Police were called to the area of Bahnson Avenue at around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night for a suspicious vehicle.

As officers investigated and the situation unfolded, a SWAT standoff stemming from a domestic issue developed.

A 58-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for misdemeanor stalking. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

The incident is still under investigation.

