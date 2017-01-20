Vigil Held For Woman Fatally Stabbed At Gas Station

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City residents held a candlelight vigil for a convenience store clerk who was fatally stabbed during an attempted robbery.

Forty-five-year-old Kasie Lord was killed this week at the Loaf N’ Jug in Rapid City as she followed two people outside who were attempted to steal some beer.

Richie Richards is a customer at the convenience store. Richards said he attended the vigil Thursday night to honor Lord’s life. Those who attended the gathering prayed not only for Lord’s family, but for the two teens who have been accused of killing the woman.

Seventeen-year-old Carlos Quevedois charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Nineteen-year-old Cody Grady is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.