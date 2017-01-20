On the Wrestling Mat or Off, In Lennox, “No One Battles Alone”

Wrestling Team Hosts Benefit for Teacher with Cancer

by Anndrea Anderson

The community of Lennox is made up of only about 2,200 people.

When one of them is going through hardship, they’ve got the support of the nearly 2,000 others.

That point was evident tonight, in the gymnasium of Lennox High School Thursday night as the usually orange-and-black covered Orioles were sporting a different color on the wrestling mat.

The entire 21-man team and coaching staff were decked out in purple, as a sign of support for one of their own.

“I just am so blown away by all of this didn’t expect any of this but definitely appreciate every ounce of it!” said Lennox music teacher Mandi Steele.

Steele received her stage-three diagnosis just before Thanksgiving. The news came as a big surprise to the mom of five.

“It came on very, very quickly this summer everything was normal. When school started up things started to deteriorate health wise and we couldn’t figure out why and then I got the diagnosis right before thanksgiving so it’s been a very, very rapid change of events,” she said.

To help with the medical expenses, the wrestling team hosted a benefit dinner and t-shirt sale.

Only in her first year teaching, Steele is so new in the district that many supporting her haven’t even had the chance to meet her yet. But that didn’t stop them from welcoming her in.

“Everybody in Lennox is a family here, our football team preaches it, like the basketball team, wrestling team, track, everybody sees each other as a family and to do something for a school member that supports us is just great,” said senior Wesley Weischedel.

Whether it’s on the wrestling mat, or in the broader sense of life, no one here battles alone.

“Once you’re part of a family in Lennox, you’re part of it forever,” said Coach Mike Smit.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Steele. We have a link here: https://www.gofundme.com/miles-for-mandi