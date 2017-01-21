#2 Rocky Carson Advances To Semi-Finals

Three Straight Set Victories In Round of 16, Quarterfinals Keeps Carson Alive

by Jack Eble

Since 1978, some of the best racquetball players from around the world come to Sioux Falls to duke it out.

The Lewis International Racquetball Tour Pro-Am Tournament is the longest running racquetball tournament in the country.

Highlighting the action is the number two player in the world, California native, Rocky Carson.

Carson started his singles tournament trek today defeating Samuel Murray in the Round of 16 in three straight sets.

It was more of the same for Carson in the quarterfinals.

He defeated eighth seed Mario Mercado in three straight sets to move to the semi-finals on Saturday.