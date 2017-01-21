Bulldogs Edge S.F. Christian In Class A Heavyweight Battle Teams Tied For Second In Class A Come Down To The Wire January 21, 2017 by Jack Eble Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmailThe Madison Bulldogs defeated the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers, 67-64, in a Class A heavyweight battle. Related Post Experience, Depth & Defense Bolster Sioux Val... O’Gorman Tramples Chargers In Battle Of Top-... HERITAGE CLASSIC: Madison Upends Top Ranked St. T... 2nd Ranked O’Gorman Downs Top Ranked Washing...